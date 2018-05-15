The video will start in 8 Cancel

A busy Kenton road flooded by a burst water main is to remain closed for five days.

The water main burst and submerged Kenton Lane at the junction with Kenton Road on Sunday (May 13) and, according to Brent Council, works to repair it are expected to continue until Friday (May 18).

Kenton Road has been taped off between Totternhoe Close and Woodgrange Avenue and is expected to remain closed to traffic for the rest of the working week.

Footage taken at the scene shows parts of the cordoned off area entirely submerged by flood water.

The video show residents, unable to use their cars, navigating the parts of the road not covered in water.

Diversions are in place while Affinity Water works to fix the burst main are ongoing.

A Brent Council spokesman said: "There was a burst water main on Kenton Road, between Totternhoe Close and Woodgrange Avenue on Monday 14 May 2018.

It is estimated that Kenton Road will remain closed until Friday 18 May 2018, in the afternoon but we will be working with Affinity Water to reduce the duration of these works wherever possible."

Cars and lorries are being redirected from Kingsbury Circle to Fryent Way, Salmon Street, Forty Lane, Forty Avenue, East Lane, Watford Road and Northwick Park Roundabout in both directions.