Flood alerts have been put in place across west London as heavy rain falls on the capital.

Londoners can expect as much as 70mm of rain in some areas today (Monday, April 30), with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for heavy rain.

Winds as strong as 45 miles per hour could also batter the capital, with several rivers at risk of breaching their banks, causing localised flooding.

The government's Flood Information Service has issued alerts for Chiswick Mall, Rusilip , South Ruislip , South Harrow, Ickenham , Yiewsley , Hatch End, Pinner , Hendon, Wembley , Harrow , Wealdstone , Edgware and Stanmore .

Although the flow in the Thames was recorded as normal on Sunday night (April 29), the Flood Information Service warns that as the tide rises on Monday morning, areas both north and south of the river around Putney, Chiswick and Teddington may see some flooding.

As well as the River Pinn, which threatens flooding to areas in Harrow and Hillingdon if the rain is particularly heavy, the Woodridings Stream and Yeading Brooks tributaries of the River Crane may breach their banks.

If rain falls particularly heavily in Brent and Harrow, the River Brent tributaries Silk Stream and Deans Brook may also be susceptible to flooding.

(Image: Flood Information Service)

Property flooding is not expected in any areas, however the government service does warn residents to consider putting flood action plans in place.

In March, the Environment Agency revealed plans to build new and improve existing flood defences on the River Pinn, which has suffered significant flooding 16 times in the last 70 years .

Later on this week, just in time for the Bank Holiday weekend, a 10-day heatwave dubbed the "Beauty from the East" is set to take hold, with temperatures returning back to the high teens in London by Wednesday (May 2).