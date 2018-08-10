The video will start in 8 Cancel

Part of an Alperton office was destroyed by a late-night fire which was "coming out of the ground floor windows".

A total of 25 firefighters were called to the office block in Water Road on a trading estate off the A406, North Circular Road.

London Fire Brigade was called to the scene of the fire on Friday (August 10) at 12.22 am and stayed there for around an hour.

Crews from Wembley , Willesden and Park Royal fire stations responded to the blaze with four fire engines.

A small part of the ground floor has been damaged by the fire, but firefighters believe the fire could have spread to the rest of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire brigade.

Willesden Watch Manager Simon Horn, who was at the scene, said: "Flames were coming out of the ground floor windows when we arrived and crews worked really hard to prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the building."