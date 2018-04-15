The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new development of 188 build-to-rent homes has been launched as part of the Old Vinyl Factory development.

The building, named Fizzy Hayes , is in the grounds of the former EMI Records factory , which produced vinyl records in Hayes for several decades.

In total the Old Vinyl Factory scheme will include 642 new homes, and feature 550,000 sq feet of office space, 70,000 sq feet of retail space and 250,000 sq feet of public space.

Restaurants, shops, a gym, boutique cinema and live music venue are also set for the former industrial estate in Hayes.

The development is also home to Global Academy, a media and entertainment industry school that opened in 2016.

Taking advantage of the transport links from the forthcoming Crossrail station at Hayes & Harlington as well as the nearby M4 and Heathrow Airport, build-to-rent firm Fizzy is launching 188 homes.

The development features the standard mixture of 1, 2 and 3 bed homes as well as 22 townhouses, set over three floors and aimed at young families.

Perks for renters include free parking and a rooftop garden, and the flats are available furnished or unfurnished.

Living on the site where bands like The Beatles and Pink Floyd recorded their legendary albums will cost from £1,260 per month for a one-bed and from £2,200 for the townhouses.

Paddington is 20 minutes away, while Heathrow will be 10 minutes from Hayes & Harlington station from 2019.

Harry Downes, the managing director of Fizzy Living, said: “For business professionals needing fast access to Heathrow and the UK’s vibrant tech hub along the M4 corridor, Fizzy Hayes is easily the best-located rental community.

"With our impressive range of brand-new one and two-bedroom apartments for young professionals, and three-bedroom family homes, there is simply nothing comparable in the area.

"When you factor in all the Fizzy ‘perks’, from pet stations to furniture packs, it’s clear Fizzy Hayes offers the extras that west London’s renters have been waiting for.”

