Five people were hospitalised and the Swakeleys Road junction with High Road and Long Lane was closed for several hours after a crash involving several cars.

Metropolitan Police , London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service paramedics all attended the scene near the Coach and Horses pub in Ickenham on Thursday evening (May 17).

A spokesman for London Ambulance Service said that paramedics were called for at 4.01pm to reports of a road traffic collision in Swakeleys Road.

Four ambulances and an incident response officer attended the scene and treated five people for injuries. Two of those treated were children with minor injuries.

All five were then taken to hospital for further treatment.

Photographs from the scene show the road littered in debris, and the U1 and U10 bus routes which go through the road were both on diversion while police dealt with the scene.