A gallery of people wanted by police in Hammersmith and Fulham has been published and your help is needed to track them down.

It features five men wanted for a variety of reasons, according to the borough police team.

These relate to a recall to prison, theft, burglary and non payment of fines.

Police warn the public not to approach the men if seen, but to call the non-emergency 101 number or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The men H&F Police want to speak to

Ritchie Pollock

Wanted by police for a recall to prison.

David Ellis

Wanted by police for burglary.

Matthew Barnard

Wanted by police for recall to prison

Michael O'Brien

Wanted by police for theft

Lee McNally

Wanted by police for non payment of fines.

