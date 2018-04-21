Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five men have been jailed for more than 40 years after police in Brent found two loaded guns and a large hunting knife in a car they pursued during Notting Hill Carnival .

Just before 11pm on August 27 last year, officers from the Brent Gangs Unit were on patrol in the Kensal Green area when they attempted to stop a car in Mortimer Road.

Following a short pursuit in the area around the Notting Hill Carnival, the car stopped in Burrows Road, where a number of passengers stepped out.

The driver, Arron White, 33, of Melville Avenue, Greenford , was detained by officers as he got out of the car. Reneico Linton-Welsh, of Milton Keynes, was arrested after being chased on foot.

(Image: Met Police)

Two loaded firearms – an Ekol Arda 4mm Revolver and a BBM 8mm blank firing pistol – were found during a search of the car. Police also found a large hunting knife.

White and Linton-Welsh were arrested and charged on August 29. On Thursday (April 19), they were both sentenced at Harrow Crown Court after being found guilty on March 2.

After being found guilty of possession of a firearm, ammunition for a firearm and an offensive weapon, the pair were handed sentences of six-and-a-half years, five years and 12 months to run concurrently.

Welsh pleaded guilty to possession of a blank firing pistol with intent to cause fear of violence prior to his trial and was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment to be served concurrently.

(Image: Met Police)

(Image: Met Police)

After the pair were first arrested, an “extensive investigation” identified the other occupants of the car as Denton Carty, 20, of Barley Close, Wembley, and Laquan Gayle, 19, of Compton Road, Brent.

The pair were arrested on September 19 and were sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on April 18 after being found guilty of possession of a firearm, an offensive weapon and ammunition for a firearm.

(Image: Met Police)

Detectives later identified Jevan Nugent, 19, of Byron Avenue, Brent, had been in possession of the revolver immediately before they were stopped by police in the car.

Nugent was arrested on October 6 and was jailed for five years after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm.