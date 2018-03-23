The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new Five Guys burger joint is going to open in Chelsea .

The popular restaurant will be located on King's Road and create dozens of jobs.

The chain is famed for its handcrafted burgers which are grilled to order, and its fries, which are hand cut each morning and fried in peanut oil.

Excited diners can also look forward to slurping up their legendary Five Guys milkshakes.

The new Five Guys restaurant will seat 56 customers.

When will the King's Road, Chelsea Five Guys open?

No exact date has been set, but it is hoped the restaurant will start serving its burgers, chips and shakes sometime between April 30 and May 7.

Does it mean new jobs?

It does indeed. Five Guys say there will be approximately 30 new jobs.

So that's even more reason to celebrate!

