Sub-zero temperatures look likely in the coming days as does some "significant" snowfall.

Londoners should brace themselves for freezing weather which, according to the Met Office, will start on Sunday (February 25) and stay put through most of the week.

For those eagerly anticipating the white stuff, snow is forecast to start falling on Monday (February 26) and continue through Tuesday and Wednesday.

But before the yellow snow warning comes into force on Tuesday temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing.

Public Health England has issued a warning about the health risks posed by plummeting temperatures as a severe cold snap looks set to sweep the country.

Here's what to expect from the weather in the coming days.

Saturday:

After a frosty start, it will be cold and largely sunny with a maximum temperature of 6 °C.

Overnight a widespread sharp frost will occur bringing a minimum temperature of -4 °C.

Sunday:

It will once again be a dry and largely sunny day but temperatures will drop and so it will feel increasingly bitterly cold.

Day time temperatures will reach a chilly 3 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

It will be extremely cold with snow showers becoming more widespread and also heavier, especially Monday night onwards.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow from 2pm on Monday to 11.55pm on Wednesday.

Day time temperatures will struggle to go above O°C.

