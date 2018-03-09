The video will start in 8 Cancel

Arrests have been made after a police helicopter was used to track down men in Hammersmith in the early hours of Friday morning (March 9).

Officers have apologised to anyone disturbed by the noise of the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter as it flew over Charing Cross Hospital.

Police dogs were also used to help catch five people who have been arrested for various offences.

Hammersmith and Fulham Police would not go into details of the arrest, but said it "would have a positive impact on our community".

NPAS Redhill was at the scene at around 3.15am, and later tweeted it assisted police in Hammersmith with a suspect search and located two people hiding on a roof.

One person surrendered and "after lengthy negotiations the other saw sense and decided to come down".

The borough police later said it resulted in the arrests of five people for various offences, and that a number of stolen motorcycles and other property had been recovered.

A spokesman for the borough police force said: "Our apologies for disturbing so many residents at that time of the morning."

Police say active enquiries are continuing.

