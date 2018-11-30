The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘grenade’ has been found in a home near Heathrow Airport and just yards from a hospital.

Police are still on the scene of a 100 metre cordon around Viola Avenue in Stanwell, where residents have been evacuated for bomb experts to investigate the device.

Ashford Hospital is on the next road to Viola Avenue although no patients have been evacuated as part of the cordon.

The cordon is likely to be up until around 5pm.

(Image: Grahame Larter)

A police spokeswoman said: “We are still in attendance at an address on Viola Avenue, Stanwell following reports of a suspected grenade being found in a property.

“A 100m cordon is currently in place and the residents at the address, as well as those in the neighbouring houses, have been evacuated.”

One mum has spoken to our sister site, Surrey Live , who lives two doors down from where the ‘grenade’ was found.

(Image: Grahame Larter)

She said she is unsure when she can return home.

“I was told to evacuate at 9am so I’m currently sat round my sisters,” Deanna Kimberley said.

“When I left there were three police cars but now there’s a bomb disposal van.

“I haven’t heard anything from the police so I’m not sure when I can go back. Not good as I’ve got a toddler.”

(Image: Grahame Larter)

St Michaels Church in Clarendon Road is open to all temporarily evacuated residents in the meantime.

Follow developments on the investigation with our live blog here.