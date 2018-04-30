The video will start in 8 Cancel

A moped rider who died in a collision with a car has been named as 18-year-old Sam Jefferies from Chiswick .

The colllision took place on the A310 (Twickenham Road) in Isleworth last Thursday lunchtime (April 26).

Police were called by London Ambulance Service to the scene at 1.19pm, after the crash between the teenager's moped and a Toyota Yaris.

Despite the emergency services' best efforts, Mr Jefferies was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.59pm.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "He has been named as Sam Jefferies, who was 18 and from Chiswick.

"His next of kin have been informed.

"A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course."

Officers from the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash, at which the driver of the Toyota stopped at the scene.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at the SCIU on 020 8543 5157.

If you knew Sam and would like to pay tribute to him email katherine.clementine@trinitymirror.com