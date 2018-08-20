The video will start in 8 Cancel

The young woman who died in a serious crash in New Malden has been formally identified.

Met Police and London Ambulance Service paramedics were called to reports of a crash in Coombe Road at 11.24pm on Monday (August 13).

A 21-year-old female pedestrian had been involved in a crash with a vehicle.

Despite the efforts of medics to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight.

Police in Kingston have now formally identified the woman as 21-year-old university student Charlotte Staplehurst, from Eastbourne.

Her next-of-kin have been informed, police said.

The 27-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was taken into custody in south London for questioning.

He has since been released under investigation.

On Saturday (August 18), police in Kingston launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the crash to come forward to help with their investigation.

Anyone with information can contact police via the incident room on 0208 543 5157 or call 101 quoting CAD 8304/13AUG.