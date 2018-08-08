The video will start in 8 Cancel

The UK's first Marks and Spencer opticians has opened at Westfield London in Shepherd's Bush.

The new offering from the 134-year-old retailer proved to be an instant success, with bookings for its first two weeks filling up shortly after opening on July 31.

Customers who attended on the opening day, could get a free eye test and discount vouchers for glasses.

Manager Sadia Choudhry said: "After weeks of planning and preparing we’re thrilled to finally launch to customers. We have a great team here at Westfield and I’m so grateful to those around me who have worked tirelessly to make this day possible.

"Now that we’re finally open for business, we can’t wait to show off our new store and the state-of-the-art optical services we can offer to Westfield shoppers."

The White City store's opening may come as a surprise to some, given that on May 22 M&S confirmed they would close over 100 stores by 2022 as part of a "radical" plan.

However, the store is not the retailer's first foray into specialist stores, having launched a string of shops dedicated to home furnishings in 2007 in Gloucestershire, Kent, Northern Ireland and Manchester.

M&S Opticians will also open in Derby, Bolton, Manchester City Centre, and York.

Customers wishing to book an eye test can do so at www.mandsopticians.com or on 0345 266 5860.