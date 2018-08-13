The video will start in 8 Cancel

Being single is no longer a must for those wanting to dine inside the First Dates restaurant.

Channel 4 is looking for "genuine couples" to appear in the backdrop of its upcoming dating series - and, guess what, all you have to do is enjoy a free romantic meal.

If you're other half needs some persuading just tell them First Dates will foot the bill which includes a meal at Paternoster Chop House, near St Paul's Cathedral.

A hotel, travel and relevant expenses will also all be covered for couples selected to appear as background daters on the show.

First Dates posted its appeal for real life couples on Twitter.

It said: "Twenty Twenty, the makers of First Dates, are looking for GENUINE couples who deserve their very own date night.

"If this is you, get in touch! Email us at FirstDatesPromo@twentytwenty.tv."

Not coupled up? Don't worry, as they are also taking applications from people looking for love. Just head here to apply.

First Dates is a documentary series that sees selected singletons looking for love head to a London restaurant to have dinner with a blind date.

Each episode features a number of intimate first dates, but also a number of background daters to fill out the restaurant - Paternoster Chop House near St Paul's Catherdral.