Firefighters have been working through the night after a recycling plant in Brentford caught fire.

A total of 10 fire engines and 72 firefighters were called to Transport Avenue near the River Brent late on Tuesday night (June 26) and have remained there tackling the fire.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising over Brentford overnight, with the fire starting at around 11.30pm. A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade confirmed at 7am on Wednesday morning (June 27) that the fire had still not been brought under control.

The recycling plant fire is in a one-storey building, and is generating thick smoke.

The plant is in an industrial estate near the M4 motorway and close to Syon Lane and Boston Manor in Hounslow .

Fire stations responding to the fire include crews from Feltham, Heston, Ealing and Acton as well as some other surrounding fire stations.

London Fire Brigade has not yet declared if it knows the cause of the fire at the Brentford recycling plant.

