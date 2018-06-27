Firefighters have been working through the night after a recycling plant in Brentford caught fire.
A total of 10 fire engines and 72 firefighters were called to Transport Avenue near the River Brent late on Tuesday night (June 26) and have remained there tackling the fire.
Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising over Brentford overnight, with the fire starting at around 11.30pm. A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade confirmed at 7am on Wednesday morning (June 27) that the fire had still not been brought under control.
The recycling plant fire is in a one-storey building, and is generating thick smoke.
The plant is in an industrial estate near the M4 motorway and close to Syon Lane and Boston Manor in Hounslow .
Fire stations responding to the fire include crews from Feltham, Heston, Ealing and Acton as well as some other surrounding fire stations.
London Fire Brigade has not yet declared if it knows the cause of the fire at the Brentford recycling plant.
Firefighters still at the scene
Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene of the fire in Brentford throughout the morning, damping down pockets of fire.
The cause of the fire is still not known
The cause of the fire at the recycling facility in Brentford is still not know, a London Fire Brigade spokeswoman has confirmed.
Firefighters are continuing to work to control the fire.
Where is this fire?
Transport Avenue, off the Golden Mile in Brentford, is a heavily industrial area bordered on one side by the M4 and River Brent.
The fire generated thick smoke which could be seen from different parts of Hounslow, including the Boston Manor and Syon Lane areas.
What we know so far
Good morning,
If you heard sirens last night in Brentford they were likely in relation to this fire, which has now been going for eight hours.
72 Firefighters and 10 fire engines have been at the scene as they continue to try to get the fire under control.