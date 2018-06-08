More than 20 firefighters are tackling a fire that broke out at a home in Isleworth on Friday afternoon (June 8).

21 firefighters were called to a fire at a terraced home in Primrose Place, Hounslow at 2.50pm.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) officers are working to tackle the blaze that has engulfed part of the property's roof.

The cause of the fire, which is in a residential road near Isleworth station, is not known at this stage.

23 firefighters were also called to West End Lane in West Hampstead on Friday at around 3.20pm.

LFB said more information about the fire in West Hampstead is "to follow" shortly.

We will be bringing you all the latest information and details of traffic delays on the two fires below.