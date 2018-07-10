Six fire engines and 35 firefighters have been called to a fire in a restaurant with flats above it in Willesden .
London Fire Brigade was called to the restaurant fire in High Road at around 1.52pm on Tuesday (July 10).
Part of the ground floor of the restaurant, which appears to be at the junction with Brondesbury Park, was still alight more than an hour later.
Ducting from the ground floor to the roof is also on fire as firefighters remain at the scene.
Fire crews from Willesden, West Hampstead, North Kensington, Park Royal and Clapham remain at the scene.
The cause of the fire, near Willesden Post Office, is not known at this stage.
We'll be bringing you all the latest updates as we get them.
Key Events
Bus routes affected
Bus routes 98, 260, 266, 460 are currently affected by the fire.
The road has been blocked as six fire engines remain at the scene.
Picture from scene of fire
Firefighters remain in High Road and “are working hard to bring the fire under control”.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
London Fire Brigade statement
Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a restaurant with flats above in High Road, Willesden.
Part of the ground floor is alight and ducting from the ground floor to the roof is also alight.
The Brigade was called at 1.52pm. Fire crews from Willesden, West Hampstead, North Kensington, Park Royal and Clapham fire stations are at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
Restaurant fire in Willesden
Welcome to our live coverage of this breaking news story.
Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers are tackling a restaurant fire in Willesden.
Part of the ground floor is alight and the ducting from the ground floor to the roof is also alight.
The restaurant, which appears to be at the junction with Brondesbury Park, has flats above it.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates as we get them.