Six fire engines and 35 firefighters have been called to a fire in a restaurant with flats above it in Willesden .

London Fire Brigade was called to the restaurant fire in High Road at around 1.52pm on Tuesday (July 10).

Part of the ground floor of the restaurant, which appears to be at the junction with Brondesbury Park, was still alight more than an hour later.

Ducting from the ground floor to the roof is also on fire as firefighters remain at the scene.

Fire crews from Willesden, West Hampstead, North Kensington, Park Royal and Clapham remain at the scene.

The cause of the fire, near Willesden Post Office, is not known at this stage.

We'll be bringing you all the latest updates as we get them.