Firefighters remain at the scene of a massive Knightsbridge hotel fire the day after flames took hold of the 12-storey building.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze which more than 100 firefighters tackled at around 4pm on Wednesday (June 6).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) officers safely evacuated 36 guests and 120 staff members from the five-star hotel.

The fire which caused huge plumes of dark smoke to be seen for miles across London, was finally under control at 9.51pm.

LFB officers remained at the scene between Hyde Park and Knightsbridge "damping down" throughout Thursday (June 7).

The hotel's external facade, several parts of its floors and its roof and plant machinery were damaged by the fire.

The fire happened a week after a multi-million pound renovation at the hotel was completed.

LFB officer, Station Manager Pam Oparaocha, who was at the scene, said: "The smoke from this large fire was very visible across central London and we received a number of emergency calls.

"Firefighters worked extremely hard in exceptionally hot conditions to bring the fire under control. Crews wearing breathing apparatus carried out search and rescue operations throughout the inside of the building.”

“Firefighters are likely to remain at the scene throughout Thursday and fire investigators will then take over to establish how the blaze started.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated.