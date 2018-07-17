Four fire engines and 25 firefighters have rushed to the scene of a huge grass fire on Hounslow Heath .
London Fire Brigade was called at 1.50pm on on Tuesday (July 17) to reports of a large grass fire off Frampton Road, in Hounslow.
One hectare of grassland is on fire - roughly the same size as a football pitch.
The fire in Hounslow is the latest in a string of grass fires this month, with more than 20 firefighters called to a fire in a Hounslow allotment on Monday morning (July 16).
Grassland the size of four football pitches was also destroyed by fire in Feltham on Saturday (July 13).
"The London Fire Brigade has been called to another grass fire, one of many to have occurred during the current heat wave.
"The Brigade received a number of emergency calls to a large grass fire on Hounslow Heath off Frampton Road in Hounslow. Around one hectare of grassland is alight - roughly the same size as a football pitch."
Eye witness reports seeing smoke from Wembley
One eye witness reported seeing smoke over Wembley as a fire ripped through grass at Hounslow Heath this afternoon.
Fire under control
Fifth fire in west London in less than 24 hours
According to London Fire Brigade firefighters are still working to put out a fire at Hounslow Heath. The large grass fire is the fifth fire to breakout in west London is less than 24 hours.
Pictures taken by eye witnesses show grass destroyed by flames
A picture taken by an eye witness at the scene shows grass totally destroyed by flames.
Second Hounslow Heath fire in less than 24 hours
The fire at Hounslow Heath this afternoon is the second to break out on the grassland in less than 24 hours
London Fire Brigade statement
An London Fire Brigade spokesman said:
“The London Fire Brigade has been called to another grass fire, one of many to have occurred during the current heat wave.
The Brigade received a number of emergency calls to a large grass fire on Hounslow Heath off Frampton Road in Hounslow. Around one hectare of grassland is alight - roughly the same size as a football pitch.
There are four fire engines and 25 firefighters and officers at the scene from Feltham, Heston and Hayes fire stations.
The Brigade was called at 1.50pm.”
More than 20 firefighters called to Hounslow Heath
25 firefighters are tackling a grass fire that broke out at Hounslow Heath this afternoon.
Flames have set a patch of grass the size of a football pitch alight. Video taken by eyewitnesses show London Fire Brigade (LFB) officers arriving at the fire.