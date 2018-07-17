Four fire engines and 25 firefighters have rushed to the scene of a huge grass fire on Hounslow Heath .

London Fire Brigade was called at 1.50pm on on Tuesday (July 17) to reports of a large grass fire off Frampton Road, in Hounslow.

One hectare of grassland is on fire - roughly the same size as a football pitch.

The fire in Hounslow is the latest in a string of grass fires this month, with more than 20 firefighters called to a fire in a Hounslow allotment on Monday morning (July 16).

Grassland the size of four football pitches was also destroyed by fire in Feltham on Saturday (July 13).

Speaking about the fire on Hounslow Heath, a Brigade spokesman said: "The London Fire Brigade has been called to another grass fire, one of many to have occurred during the current heat wave.

"The Brigade received a number of emergency calls to a large grass fire on Hounslow Heath off Frampton Road in Hounslow. Around one hectare of grassland is alight - roughly the same size as a football pitch."

