A mischievous mutt was rescued by firefighters from a precarious rooftop on Wednesday (August 22) after it escaped its owner's flat in Hammersmith.

Firerighters were called to help down the dog, on the roof of a building on King Street, shortly after 2pm.

One fire crew was dispatched to the scene, where they found the frightened four-legged friend atop the building.

A spokesman said: "We were called at 2.05pm on Wednesday, Augsut 23, to reports a dog on a roof. It was obviously in a lot of distress and in a precarious position, so we took the decision to rescue it.

(Image: Mahmoud Al-Adham)

"We also wanted to make sure members of public didn’t put themselves in danger. When we got up to the roof, we managed to take it into the only property it could possibly have come from. Firefighters came and dealt with the situation very quickly, and it was all over at 2.45pm."

This comes just two weeks after Max the Jack Russell made his way onto the balcony outside his owner's flat in Maida Vale.

Thankfully, both Max and the un-named Hammersmith hound were both rescued and suffered no injuries.