Nine hero firefighters who were among the first to arrive at the Grenfell Tower fire completed the London Marathon to raise money for children affected by the disaster.

North Kensington Red Watch fire crew members raised £48,255 to go towards helping child survivors and witnesses of the tragedy in which 71 people died on June 14 last year.

They completed the "very emotional" London Marathon to "help heal and rebuild" a community devastated by the tower block blaze.

David Badillo, who has been a firefighter for 18 years, said: "It was a really positive thing to do after all that we've been through together."

The money they raised will go to Kids On The Green, a volunteer organisation set up in the aftermath of the blaze to support traumatised children in the area.

It offers free counselling to survivors and witnesses, as well as activities such as art therapy and entertainment, including discos.

Mr Badillo, 44, said: "We go down there, we've helped them build walls, plastering, we're a very close-knit community.

"My boxing club was at the bottom of the tower and I also knew some people in the tower so it was very personal.

"The emotion came seeing all our community lining the route, especially seeing Kids On The Green and all the green hearts and all the messages of support and their banners."

Firefighter Mike Dowden added: "The people we were running for were on the last mile and that was really emotional."

Hundreds of heroic emergency responders risked their lives to battle the catastrophic fire, braving blistering heat, darkness and smoke-clogged hallways to rescue residents from the 24-storey block.

Tom Abell, of Kensington red watch, said: "It's just a massive achievement. David and I have run the marathon before but this just blew it out of the water.

"The support we got going round was just unbelievable. From day one since we decided to do this, it's been an unbelievable journey."

Separately, a team of nine from red watch at Paddington Fire station, who also tackled he inferno, ran the marathon in firefighting gear, including breathing apparatus.

They raised money for three charities helping those affected by the blaze: Harrow Club W10, Rugby Portobello Trust, and the Fire Fighters Charity.

London fire commissioner Dany Cotton said: "I know all too well the horror they dealt with last June.

"It takes some courage to do what they are doing, to yet again face this tragedy and make some good come out of it."