More than 20 firefighters were called to a three-storey office and laboratory block in Harrow on Wednesday (May 9) to reports of chemical fumes escaping from the building.

Two fire engines and 21 firefighters were called to reports of a smell of chemical fumes at around 7.57am in A404 Pinner Road, which was then closed in both directions.

The fumes were smelt coming out of the three-storey office and laboratory building in Somerset Road, between Surrey Road and Cornwall Road, a spokesman for London Fire Brigade said.

The A404 Pinner Road closed for “safety reasons” for around an hour. Emergency services reopened the road at around 9am while firefighters remained at the scene.

Traffic was affected by the road closure, with bus routes 183, H18 and H19 being diverted.