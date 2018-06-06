The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three fire engines and 15 firefighters tackled a fire at a house in Ruislip on Wednesday (June 6).

At around 12.37pm, London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to reports of a fire in Torcross Road.

Decking in the garden at the rear of the house was alight, which took an hour to bring under control.

The entire decking was damaged by the fire, along with part of the rear of the property, LFB said.

(Image: Google Maps)

"Three fire engines and 15 firefighters and officers were called to the scene, from Northolt and Ruislip ," a spokesman for the Brigade told getwestlondon.

"The fire was under control at 1.42pm."

No one needed medical treatment at the scene and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.