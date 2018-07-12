The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters battled a blaze at an industrial park in Wembley for nearly two hours during morning rush hour.

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers were called to the fire at industrial units in East Lane Business Park at 7.39am on Thursday (July 12).

Part of a timber-beamed roof of two single units were alight, and the brigade had the fire under control by 9.20am.

Crews from Wembley, Northolt, Park Royal and Willesden fire stations are at the scene.

Despite hard work by firefighters, part of a timber-beamed roof of two single units were damaged by fire, London fire Brigade (LFB) has said.

Station Manager Steve Chesson, who was at the scene, said: “Crews worked hard to contain the fire and succeeded in stopping it spread to adjacent properties.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.