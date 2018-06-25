The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A firearm was seized and two men were arrested on suspicion of robbery by armed police in Yiewsley on Monday afternoon (June 25).

Metropolitan Police Flying Squad officers descended on residential street Philpots Close shortly before 5pm.

Residents were shocked to see police "with big guns" arrive in the usually "quiet and friendly" road.

According to police, two men were arrested on suspicion of robbery at a Philpots Close address and a firearm was seized at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "At approximately 4.50pm on Monday, officers from the Flying Squad made two arrests at an address in Philpots Close, Hillingdon.

(Image: Steve Hickman)

“Two men were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

“They have been taken into custody at a west London police station.

“A firearm was recovered at the scene.”

Police continue to make enquiries into the incident.