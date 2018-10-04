Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Smoke rises into the air at a barn fire in Northwood Hills this morning (October 10) which firefighters spent five hours battling.

The photo, shared by the London Fire Brigade, was taken in a farmyard, with bails of straw and hay on fire.

An outbuilding in Joel Street was seriously damaged, along with three tractors.

Roads were closed as the fire brigade tackled the fire which started just before 5am this morning.

They were there until around 10am.

Fire crews from Ruislip, Harrow and Northolt fire stations were all sent to the scene, in four fire engines.

A total of 25 firefighters were needed to bring the blaze under control.

Roads were reopened after fire crews left the scene at 10.09am.