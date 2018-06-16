The video will start in 8 Cancel

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters were called to tackle a Wembley house fire that destroyed one roof and damaged another.

Fire crews were called at 1.53pm on Friday, June 15 to the blaze on Beresford Avenue in Wembley.

Although the fire was under control by 4.17pm, the fire still managed to destroy the entire roof of a semi-detached house.

Fire crews from Park Royal, Wembley, Acton and Ealing fire stations attended, and there have thankfully been no reports of any injuries.

A photo posted on the London Fire Brigade (LFB) Twitter account shows the damaged house, and several firefighters at the scene.

The house's roof is completely burned away and the building's rafters have been left exposed by the blaze.

The cause of the fire, which the LFB received 12 calls for, remains under investigation.