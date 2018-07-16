The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Maida Vale flat fire became the fourth blaze to break out in west London in a single day.

Firefighters were called to the Carlton Vale fire shortly after 4pm, on Monday (July 16), just hours after tackling a blaze at a flat in London's bustling Covent Garden and two earlier fires in Hounslow.

More than 40 firefighters were sent to the blaze making it the biggest of Monday's four fires.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: "The Brigade was called at 3.34pm to a fire at a six-storey block of flats in Carlton Vale. Around 40 firefighters attended.

"Part of a third floor flat was damaged in the fire which was under control at 4.29pm. There were no reported injuries in the incident."

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

The cause of the Carlton Vale fire is under investigation.

25 firefighters rushed to another flat fire in one of central London's busiest shopping district's just before 1pm on Monday.

A second-floor flat just off Charing Cross Road in Covent Garden was partly destroyed after a blaze broke out at the five storey building . Nobody was hurt in the fire which left the flat's windows charred by flames.

There were two fires in Hounslow on Monday morning. A fire by the railway tracks in Feltham caused rush hour trains from the station to be cancelled , diverted and severely delayed.

According to a South Western Railway (SWR) spokesman, the fire, which caused rail chaos for many Feltham commuters, broke out near the Jubilee Mail Centre.

An SWR spokesman said: “Due to the fire brigade dealing with a fire in the Feltham area this morning, all lines were blocked and a number of diversions and service reductions were implemented. Lines were reopened at 8:20 after the fire had been dealt with.”

14 horses evacuated from huge Feltham grass fire the 'size of five football pitches'

Feltham rail passengers experienced cancellations and severe delays to trains until midday following the fire.

Flames also tore through several sheds at Hounslow allotments in Sutton Lane on Monday morning. More than 20 firefighters were sent to the blaze that set sheds alight at around 8am.

(Image: @blacksky200)

Nobody was hurt in the fire but three people fled to safety from the flames.

The fire was under control shortly after 9am.

An LFB spokesman said: “Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a range of sheds on allotments on Sutton Lane in Hounslow.

“A range of sheds has been destroyed by fire. Three people left the allotments’ area before the arrival of the Brigade.

(Image: LFB)

“The Brigade was called at 8.02am and the fire was under control at 9.04am. Fire crews from Heston and Feltham fire stations attended the scene.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

West London has witnessed a surge in fires in the current hot weather and Monday's four fires come just days after a serious fire set five football pitches-worth of grass in Feltham alight.

LFB has issued a special fire safety warning as there is a heightened risk of fires during the heatwave.