More than 20 firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire in a North Kensington tower block - just yards away from Grenfell Tower .

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers were called to a fire in Whitstable House, in the shadow of Grenfell Tower, at 12.47pm on Tuesday (July 3).

A small part of a flat on the 16th floor of the building was damaged by the fire, which was under control by 1.36pm, according to London Fire Brigade .

Fire crews from Kensington, Hammersmith and Paddington attended the scene.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Councillor Judith Blakeman, who represents the Notting Dale ward on Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council, said "a lot of black smoke" could be seen coming from the tower.

She added people were evacuated from the block and taken to a nearby church for water. They are all understood to have returned to their homes.

(Image: Google Maps)

Last year, a devastating fire which broke out in Grenfell Tower, just yards away from Whitstable House, left 72 people dead and hundreds of people homeless.

Posting on Instagram and Twitter after the fire on Tuesday (July 3), Piers Thompson said: "Fire on [16th] floor of Whitstable House, 'The Tower Next Door'.

"Contained, compartmentalised and over. In less than an hour. What would have happened without the cladding."

A spokesman for Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council said: "We are aware of reports of a fire in Whistable House. Our staff are on their way to the scene."