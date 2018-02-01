Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The motorist who drove his van into a crowd of Muslim worshippers near a mosque in Finsbury Park has been convicted of murder and attempted murder.

A jury at Woolwich Crown Court took just one hour to find Darren Osborne guilty of the murder of 51-year-old dad Makram Ali and the attempted murder of several others.

The judge will now consider whether the offences were committed with a terrorist connection - as defined by section 30 of the Terrorism Act 2008 - ahead of his sentencing, which will take place on Friday (February 2).

The father of four from Glyn Rhosyn in Cardiff, had denied both charges .

But the jury of eight women and four men swiftly came to its decision on Thursday (February 1) following an eight-day trial.

The court had heard the area was busy with worshippers attending Ramadan prayers on June 19 when Osborne drove into them in a hire van at 12.16am.

He was described as an unemployed "loner" who had become radicalised by far-right material within just a few weeks.

The crime occurred on Seven Sisters Road near to the junction with Whadcoat Street.

He fatally injured Mr Ali, who had moments earlier collapsed to the ground and was being attended to by other worshippers.

Fifteen others were also injured in the attack, several suffering serious fractures including leg, arm, skull and pelvic fractures.

Following the collision, Osborne crashed his vehicle into bollards in Whadcoat Street. He was detained by members of the public as he attempted to flee from the scene, before police arrived a short while later and arrested him.

On his arrest, officers found various items in the van, including a hand-written note from Osborne containing a monologue of his extremist views.

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Osborne’s evil and cowardly actions meant a family has tragically lost a husband, father and grandfather.

"There were also 12 others, who, having gone to Mr Ali’s aid, sustained various injuries from the collision.

"Some of those injured have still not fully recovered and could suffer from health issues for the rest of their lives.

“I would like to pay tribute to Mr Ali’s family and the local community in Finsbury Park, for their tremendous support and understanding with our investigation during what must have been an extremely difficult time for them.

“From the very outset, this investigation has had the full weight of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command behind it and I hope today’s outcome means those affected can start to think about putting this terrible ordeal behind them.

“From our investigation, it was clear that Osborne had planned to come to London with the intention of carrying out an attack against the Muslim community."

