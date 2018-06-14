Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Finland was stopped from boarding a plane at Heathrow Airport and arrested under the Terrorism Act.

The 29-year-old was stopped by police at the airport at 11.05pm on Sunday (June 10) as he attempted to get on a connecting flight.

The man was arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act and is being held under the Terrorism Act at a south London police station.

Counter terrorism detectives were granted a warrant to continue to detain the man on Tuesday (June 12). He can be held in custody without being charged until around 11pm on Sunday (June 17), at which point he must be either charged or released.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police confirmed that the arrest was not related to an offence at airport.

Figures released this week by the Home Office show that the number of terrorism-related arrests being made has increased by 17% since the Westminster Bridge attack in March 2017.

In total, 441 people were arrested from April 2017 until the end of March 2018. The figure is up from 378 people arrested over the same period the year before.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, head of Counter Terrorism Policing in the UK said: "With the terrorist attacks of 2017 we saw a genuine step-change in momentum. As a result, our operational activity increased to meet the new and emerging threats we now face.

"A year on and our activity continues to be at unprecedented levels; shown, not least, by the fact that, in the past year, working together with the security services we have stopped an average of one terrorist attack every month.

"Police, together with the security services, are determined to make the UK as hostile an environment for terrorists as possible."

Over the year following the attack on Westminster, in which six people died, including the attacker, and around 50 people were injured, police have foiled 12 further potential terrorist plots as well as four extreme right-wing attacks.

AC Basu added : "We're taking every possible opportunity to disrupt terrorist activity - be it making arrests for terrorism offences, or for other types of criminality that the individuals or groups are involved in.

"We've also seen for some time now that there is no typical profile of a terrorist. The recent conviction of a young girl who, along with her mother and sister, were planning terrorist attacks on the streets of London, is a stark demonstration of the breadth of threat we're having to deal with.

Met Police advice if you're attending an event this summer Arrive early for extra security measures. This will help prevent delays in getting into the event.

Be patient with security checks and help the staff to help you. We know it is inconvenient but they are there to keep you safe.

It is essential that you do not bring unnecessary items to the event; this will help to speed up searches and your entry to the event.

If you spot someone acting suspiciously, report it to police or to security staff immediately: don't leave it to someone else. #ActionCountersTerrorism

In an emergency, if you think there is an immediate risk, always call 999 and look around you for help from staff - especially those with radios who can raise the alarm quickly.

Don't leave bags unattended or anywhere they could cause a security scare. And never agree to look after anyone else's bags, no matter how plausible their story.

If there is an incident, listen to staff and any announcements. Organisers will have emergency plans to help you keep safe. Remember, the chance of being caught in a terrorism incident is small. But if it happens - Run, Hide, Tell.

"But we cannot be successful in combating terrorism unless we have the help and support of the public. With a busy summer ahead, including the World Cup as well as various other sporting and music events happening across the UK, it's vital that members of the public remain vigilant in all situations, and if they see or hear anything suspicious, then ACT and report it to police, so that we can take appropriate action."