Living in London, owning a property can seem like a distant pipe dream for some.

But according to Land Registry data, affordable properties may be closer than you think - as the most expensive, and cheapest, streets in west London are revealed.

West London has 461 roads where the average house price is £1m or more - including one where properties will set you back a staggering £12m.

But the least expensive road in 2017 - with an average price of £88,050 - was Capel Crescent in Stanmore .

Setting buyers back an average of £12 million, based on 14 sales in 2017.

The most expensive street in west London, and in the whole of England and Wales, was Knightsbridge in Westminster .

There were 1,458 streets in England and Wales where the average price was £1m or more, up from 1,451 in 2016, 1,352 in 2015 and 1,411 in 2014.

And the least expensive street in England and Wales was Verdun Terrace in Ferryhill in Durham, with an average price of £18,233.

Figures are based on data from the Land Registry, which lists the price paid for every residential property bought at market value which are then registered.

The data includes buy to let sales, repossessions, and property bought through companies.

Top 10 cheapest streets in west London

Capel Crescent, Stanmore, Harrow - £88,050 average The Martins, Wembley , Brent - £115,000 average Jubilee Way, Feltham , Hounslow - £116,667 average Neal Close, Northwood , Hillingdon - £121,000 average Westcombe Lodge Drive, Hayes , Hillingdon - £132,665 average Verona Close, Uxbridge , Hillingdon - £132,665 average Brendon Close, Hayes, Hillingdon - £148,488 average Wellington Road South, Hounslow - £153,667 average Gurnell Grove, Ealing - £157,000 average Edgware Road, Brent - £161,667

Top 10 most expensive streets in west London

Knightsbridge, City of Westminster - £11,996,049 average Grosvenor Square, City of Westminster - £9,666,667 average South Eaton Place, City of Westminster - £8,108,333 average Hans Place, Kensington and Chelsea - £7,904,167 average Old Church Street, Kensington and Chelsea - £7,600,000 average Charles Street, City of Westminster - £6,325,000 average Hereford Square, Kensington and Chelsea - £6,133,333 average Cork Street, City of Westminster - £6,008,818 average South Audley Street, City of Westminster - £5,972,500 average Pall Mall, City of Westminster - £5,842,391 average

