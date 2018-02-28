Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers in Hillingdon are the least likely to get themselves involved in a car accident in the capital.

The borough has the lowest number of crashes in London per 100 million miles driven, according to Department for Transport data collected by comparison service NimbleFins.

There are just 48 accidents per 100 million miles driven in Hillingdon, which also has the lowest number of accidents resulting in serious injury or death, at just five per 100 million.

On average, London boroughs experience 166 crashes per 100 million miles, with Hounslow (93), Harrow (117), Ealing (135) and Brent (165) falling below the average.

Meanwhile Hammersmith and Fulham (203), Kensington and Chelsea (225) and Westminster (292) were all above average.

Drivers in Westminster are around six times more likely to be involved in a crash, while those in the City of London are 10 times more likely to be be seriously injured or killed in an accident on the roads.

The study used the most recent complete data, for 2016, in which there were 649 accidents in Hillingdon and motorists drove 1,356 million miles.

(Image: nimblefins)

There were also 71 people killed or seriously injured on the roads of Hillingdon in 2016.

There were more than 1,000 crashes in Ealing, at a rate of just under three a day on average, with 92 of these being serious or fatal crashes.

In Westminster there were 1,545 crashes in 2016, coming out to a rate of more than four every day on average.

(Image: nimblefins)

Someone was killed or injured on Westminster's roads more than three times a week on average, with the borough recording 172 serious or fatal crashes in 2016, more than any other London borough.

NimbleFins carried out the analysis to figure out "the odds of an accident per mile that a driver spends on a road" in each borough.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .