Campaigners trying to stop Southall Town Hall being leased to a Hindu temple say it is a historic symbol of the community’s unity against racism and must stay that way.

Speaking at a public meeting ahead of a judicial review hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday and Thursday (July 4 and 5) – which will review Ealing Council’s decision to lease the hall to the adjacent Vishwa Hindu Kendra temple for 250 years – campaigners said they are driven by the same spirit that caused the town to unite to battle National Front demonstrations in 1979.

New Zealand-born teacher Blair Peach joined an anti-Nazi demonstration against a National Front election meeting held inside the town hall on April 23, 1979.

The demonstration turned violent and 2,500 police officers had to be deployed to the scene with 300 people being arrested.

Forty people were injured and Blair Peach was knocked unconscious and died the next day in Ealing Hospital.

Met Police investigation files released in 2010 showed one of its officers was most likely responsible.

Addressing Monday’s meeting, Save Southall Town Hall campaign leader Suresh Grover said: “This building has a history of people standing up to racism as happened in the demonstrations in 1979 when Blair Peach was killed.

“There were previous attempts to save the building when the Conservatives were trying to sell it off in the 1990s.

“People have even gone on hunger strike to save this building, so there is a history here of protecting the community.”

The Save Southall Town Hall group has been protesting against a decision by Ealing Council made last year to lease the building for an estimated £2 million.

The group wants to keep it in use for the whole community and says giving it to the temple is encouraging segregation.

The Grade II listed hall is currently in use as an enterprise centre and is occupied by charities including Southall Community Alliance, which supports local business, and Helplink, which provides free English lessons, computer classes and health support.

But the council says it has made a loss on running the building every year since 2010.

Mr Grover added: “Southall has been the subject of asset stripping since the 1970s by both the Labour and Tory administrations.

“We’re at a very important juncture in the campaign. If the decision goes in our favour it will be a historic decision because, for the first time in a long time, we will be challenging [and defeating] the local authority on a decision which it regards as ‘game over’.

“If we fail it has very big consequences for the community of Southall. We will, of course, look at an appeal and we may look at another alternative way to save this town hall.”

The campaigners slammed Southall MP Virendra Sharma for failing to back the campaign.

They claim he told the group he would come on board with them if they win the legal challenge this week.

They also expressed anger that no Ealing councillors have attended any of the campaign meetings let alone support the challenge.

Mr Grover said: “There is feeling in Southall that nobody cares about the town hall and in a democracy that’s a very sad state of affairs.

“Whenever we take a historic action like this, we don’t get politicians or councillors standing next to us. Not a single councillor has stood up and protected the community's interests.”

He continued: “We’ve got two main issues. When Ealing were looking at making this decision, did they take into account all the factors or were they just interested in money?

“And the fact that Ealing Council failed to carry out an assessment of the impact of selling this building on all residents of Southall.

“They claim they did, but we know they did not. Their conduct in this case has been appalling.”

But Ealing Council leader Julian Bell has said the campaigners are “misinformed”.

He told Get West London recently the hall has been in use as a business enterprise centre since 2003 so has not in reality been used by the council as a community hub for a long time.

He would not deny that cost saving played a factor in the decision to lease the hall, but he stressed he is committed to making sure alternative facilities would be found for the groups who use it.

He highlighted the council’s investment of £4 million in new community spaces, such as the nearby Dominion Centre which has a new library, community rooms and information centres.

Mr Bell also said the temple has pledged to work with community groups and allow them access once it takes over the hall.

An Ealing Council spokesman said: “We want to secure and revitalise Southall Town Hall in a time when we are facing 64% less government funding by 2021 than we had in 2010.

“The town hall is currently used for office space, not civic purposes and the council has taken the decision to sell the building as part of its ongoing commitment to securing the best value for money for local people.

“We remain committed to significant investment in the community and are leading a £1.5 million project to turn Southall Manor House into a centre of excellence for the hospitality industry.

“Southall Town Hall is clearly valued by the community and its historical significance and status as a Grade II listed building will be considered in the terms of any future lease.

“We recognise the importance of the charities and other services delivered from the town hall to the community and will work with the existing tenants to find alternative accommodation if that is necessary.”

Days after Blair Peach’s death, 10,000 people marched past the place where he collapsed.

A total of 8,000 Sikhs visited the the now-demolished Dominion Cinema in Southall, where his body was lying in state and 10,000 people attended his funeral.

Racial tensions sparked by the events helped cause the infamous 1981 Brixton riots.

Plans are already being worked on to create a permanent memorial for Blair Peach to coincide with the 40th anniversary of his death next year.

More information about the campaign can be found on Facebook by searching for Save Southall Town Hall.

Virendra Sharma has been approached for further comment.