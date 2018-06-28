Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A female betting shop worker in Shepherd's Bush was punched in the face by a thug who then made off with containers packed with slot machine cash.

CCTV footage released by police shows the brazen robbery at the Bloemfontein Road bookies, on the evening of February 28 2018.

The member of staff suffered minor injuries in the assault but declined medical treatment afterwards.

According to the Metropolitan Police the suspected robber entered the shop at around 9pm and started to use one of the slot machines. He was the only customer in the shop.

At around 9.20pm the member of staff entered the shop floor and emptied the cash from a slot machine into three containers.

The male suspect approached her from behind and tried to grab the containers. The shop worker kept hold of the containers and a struggle ensued.

The woman worker was punched in the face by the thief who grabbed the containers and ran out from the store heading south down Bloemfontein Road towards South Africa Road.

Police want to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV footage. He is described as black and aged between 30 to 40 years-old. He is around 6ft tall, of a slim build and has a slim face and short hair.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Met Flying Squad officer, Detective Constable Lee Davison, said: "No one should ever have to feel victimised in their place of work or expect to be physically assaulted, regardless of their occupation.

"I would like to hear from anyone who may recognise or be able to identify this man as soon as possible so that we can question him about the robbery and assault. If he is known to you, please call the police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote 8494/28Feb18.

You can tweet information to @MetCC or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.