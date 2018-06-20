The video will start in 8 Cancel

A female cyclist has died after being involved in a crash with a car towing a trailer in Earl's Court.

The Metropolitan Police Service (Met) are now appealing for witnesses following the tragic death.

The 68-year-old woman was involved in the collision on Warwick Road on Tuesday afternoon, June 19.

Met Police officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene at 3.35pm to reports of a crash involving a car towing a trailer.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the pensioner was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene.

There have been no arrests, a Met Police spokesman said.

Officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit [SCIU] are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact Detectives by calling the SCIU witness line on 020 8543 5157.