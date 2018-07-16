Trains to and from Feltham are being cancelled and delayed following reports of a fire near rail lines.
South Western Railway passengers are warned to expect disruption to their journeys through Feltham station until at least 11am on Monday (July 16).
Trains to Waterloo Station are affected with many cancelled and not stopping at Feltham at all.
According to National Rail the disruption was caused following reports of fire near the line.
While trains have resumed, delays of at least 40 minutes are expected with trains to Waterloo and Weybridge cancelled while services get back to normal.
A National Rail spokesman said: "The fire brigade have now dealt with the incident near the railway at Feltham, allowing all lines to reopen. Disruption to journeys will continue as service begins to recover.
"Train services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 40 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 11am."
Update of fire by tracks
We have contacted London Fire Brigade(LFB) and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service about the reported track side fire that caused disruption at Feltham Station this morning. An LFB spokesman confirmed the only fire it was called to in the area was one at allotments in Sutton Road, Hounslow. Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said it didn’t receive reports of a fire in the Feltham area.
Upset commuters more than hour late for work following Feltham train cancellations
Upset commuters have taken to social media to vent their anger following today’s disruption to trains at Feltham.
Many were more than hour later for work.
Trains being delayed by 25 minutes
National Rail has provided another update. It says trains at Feltham are now being delayed by up to 25 minutes, down from 50 minutes.
Latest on where tickets are being accepted
This is where you can use your train ticket to complete your journey
You may use your ticket, at no extra cost, on:
- GWR services from Reading/Windsor and Eton Central to London Paddington
- London Underground services from Richmond/London Paddington via any reasonable route
- TfL Buses from Feltham/Fulwell areas to London Waterloo
Rail passengers warned of serious delays
National Rail has warned Feltham rail passengers of delays of up to 50 minutes and cancellations and diversions to trains:
Disruption expected to last until midday
Disruption to South Western Railway (SWR) trains from Feltham Station is expected to last until midday today with delays of 50 minutes expected.
Here is what SWR is doing to help passengers affected:
What South Western Railway Are Doing About It:
An SWR spokesman said: “Earlier today, the SWR control room received reports of the fire brigade dealing with an incident near the railway, resulting in all lines being blocked in the Feltham area. All lines have now reopened. Whilst we get trains back to normal, trains are subject to cancellation and alteration as follows:
- London Waterloo to Weybridge service will be cancelled.
- London Waterloo to London Waterloo services will run via Brentford to Hounslow and then go back to London Waterloo via Brentford.
- London Waterloo to Reading services will divert between Virginia Water and Clapham Junction, calling additionally at Addlestone and Chertsey
- London Waterloo to Windsor and Eton Riverside services will divert between Clapham Junction and Staines, calling additionally at Egham
- London Waterloo to London Waterloo services via Kingston will termianate/start from Strawberry Hill
SWR may need to make short-notice changes to trains in order to manage delays. SWR may need to cancel your train or change where your train stops.
During peak times many lines operate at maximum capacity. Delays can quickly spread to other services as a result of knock on delays. If you need help completing your journey, please speak to a member of staff, visit southwesternrailway.com or use a help point at any station.”
Feltham Station
Feltham Station serves hundreds of commuters every day with direct trains to London Waterloo.
The following trains are disrupted
The following South Western Railway services from Feltham are affected this morning, according to National Rail:
Feltham trains have been cancelled and delayed following reports of an earlier fire near the tracks on Monday morning (July 16). While the fire has been dealt with by London Fire Brigade, rail passengers travelling from Feltham in rush hour have been warned of cancellations to trains. Trains to London Waterloo and Weybridge from Feltham have been cancelled as the rail services return to normal.