Trains to and from Feltham are being cancelled and delayed following reports of a fire near rail lines.

South Western Railway passengers are warned to expect disruption to their journeys through Feltham station until at least 11am on Monday (July 16).

Trains to Waterloo Station are affected with many cancelled and not stopping at Feltham at all.

According to National Rail the disruption was caused following reports of fire near the line.

While trains have resumed, delays of at least 40 minutes are expected with trains to Waterloo and Weybridge cancelled while services get back to normal.

A National Rail spokesman said: "The fire brigade have now dealt with the incident near the railway at Feltham, allowing all lines to reopen. Disruption to journeys will continue as service begins to recover.



"Train services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 40 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 11am."



We will be bringing you all the latest information on train cancellations and delays following this incident in our blog below.