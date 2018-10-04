Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Feltham residents have been warned drugs are being dealt on the street where a man was stabbed in a "targeted attack".

A 24-year-old man was attacked in a home on Southern Avenue, Feltham, suffering multiple stab wounds in an early morning attack.

The man, who has not yet been formally identified by police, was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning (October 3), after emergency services were called to the scene at 3.30am.

He is being treated for his injuries at a central London hospital, where he is described as being in a non life-threatening condition.

Souther Avenue residents were handed letters today, alerting them that police was aware of drug dealing on the street and surrounding area.

The Metropolitan Police letter also asks for any residents who have information to come forward.

"We are aware of the ongoing issues on your road regarding drug usage and dealing," the letter reads.

"Please contact us if you have any additional information that you think will help us.

"Any names, vehicles involved, times and dates that the activity is occurring would be very helpful in relation to our investigations."

The letter was signed off as "Your Neighbourhood Policing Team", in Feltham West."

Detectives have been appealing for for information to help with their investigation to trace multiple suspects.

DC Claire Timms said: "An investigation is underway to establish the full details of this violent incident.

"Although the motive remains unclear, this appears to have been a targeted attack.

"I would urge anyone with information to get in touch."

Call police with information on 101 and quote CAD 755/3OCT or tweet @Metcc. To call anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.