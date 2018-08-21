The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 54-year-old man was left with a broken jaw after being violently assaulted at Feltham station.

At around 9.45pm on Friday June 8, a 54-year-old man was exiting Feltham station through the booking hall when he was confronted by a man at the barriers.

After an argument with the man, he continued to exit the station.

Then, while making his way to the car park, the victim was "seriously assaulted" by the man he had the argument with and also another unknown man.

The victim was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken jaw.

On Monday (August 20), British Transport Police launched an appeal for information and released CCTV images of men who could have information to help the investigation.

If you recognise the men in the CCTV images, contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, quoting reference 730 of 8 June, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.