A young man has been stabbed several times in his legs this evening (Sunday, November 11) on a quiet street in Feltham.

Officers were called to Exeter Road at 6.03pm with the London Ambulance Service.

Police believe the victim, who is aged in his 20s, was knifed in Bideford Close before he was found a few metres away in Exeter Road.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, according to police, and he has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police had cordoned off the area but a nearby resident told Get West London they have since left the scene.

Enquiries continue but no arrests have been made at this stage.

The stabbing follows a bloody last fortnight on the streets of London in which five people have been stabbed to death in separate incidents.

A host of other stabbings have led to questions being asked on whether police have lost control of the city's streets.

Anyone with information on tonight's attack that could help police should call 101.