Witnesses to a fight in Feltham town centre - which left an 18-year-old with a stab wound - are urged to come forward by police.

No arrests have been made more than 24 hours after the teenager was stabbed in broad daylight in High Street, Feltham , on Tuesday (May 1).

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed the incident is being described as a fight.

He told getwestlondon : "An 18-year-old man was found suffering a stab injury, which is thought not to be life-threatening."

The victim was taken to hospital, where he is believed to remain a day later.

A police cordon was put in place, near the pond, with marked police cars still in sight hours after emergency services were first alerted to the incident at around 5.15pm.

Today (Wednesday, May 2) detectives made an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Hounslow Police posted on Twitter: "Did you witness a serious assault at Feltham Pond, High Street, on May 1 between 5pm and 5.15pm?

"Any information, please contact our detectives at Hounslow CID on 0208 247 6222 and quote our reference: 0509437/18."