Police have revealed that a one-year-old baby boy is fighting for his life tonight after a horrific double stabbing at a home in Feltham.

A huge manhunt is taking place on the Oriel Estate, between Feltham and Hanworth, for the suspected attacker.

A woman who was also stabbed has not suffered life-threatening injuries.

The woman and infant were rushed to hospital as the estate was reportedly placed in lockdown, with residents being told to stay inside and lock their doors.

At 11.45pm on Monday evening, the Met Police released a statement confirming that the child is fighting for his life.

It read: “Police have launched an investigation after two people were stabbed in Feltham.

“Officers were called to a residential address at Swinfield Close at 7.12pm on Monday, June 4 to reports of concerns for the welfare of the occupants.

“London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

“At the scene a woman, aged in her 30s, and a one-year-old boy were found suffering stab injuries.

“Both victims were taken to a west London hospital for treatment.

“The boy remains in a critical condition.

“The woman’s injures are not life-threatening.

“Enquiries are under way to trace a man who was known to reside at the address.

“Work continues to establish the circumstances of the incident but at this early stage it is believed the parties involved were known to each other.

“A crime scene has been established and officers remain at the scene.

“Officers from Hounslow CID investigate.

“There have been no arrests; enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Hounslow Police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6981/4June. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Police are yet to release details of the man they are looking for.

Writing on Facebook, local resident Dawn Williams said: “They still haven’t caught him. Helicopter searching.

“When I asked the police for a description they refused to give me one. Go home, lock your doors [I was told].”

She added: “I was there when the air ambulance arrived. They told everyone to go in and lock your doors.”