A man has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted murder after a baby and a woman were stabbed.

Rehan Khan, 25, was presented at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday (June 7) accused of attacking the 32-year-old woman and the boy at a home in Feltham, court officials said.

Khan was arrested when he attended a police station on Wednesday, following the incident two days earlier.

The baby, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition, while the woman is still in hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Khan, of Feltham, will appear in custody at the Old Bailey on July 5.

The charges came following a double stabbing in Swinfield Close, when a mum, named locally as Salma Sheikh and baby both suffered stab wounds.

Police and paramedics were called to the Oriel estate at around 7.10pm on Monday (June 4) after neighbours heard “blood curdling” screams coming from inside the family home.

After launching a manhunt after the stabbing, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that Khan handed himself in at a west London police station on Wednesday morning (June 6).

Khan was then arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.