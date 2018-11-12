Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police continue to hunt for the person responsible for stabbing a young man rerpeaedly in legs on a quiet street in Feltham.

The victim, who is aged in his 20s, was knifed in Bideford Close before he was found a few metres away in Exeter Road, Metropolitan Police have said.

Emergency services were called to the residential street at 6.03pm on Sunday (November 11), along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

The victim was stabbed several times in the legs.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, according to police, and he is in hospital for further treatment.

Police had cordoned off the area but a nearby resident told Get West London officers had left by around 10pm.

Enquiries continue but no arrests have been made at this stage.

The stabbing follows a bloody last fortnight on the streets of London in which five people have been stabbed to death in separate incidents.

A host of other stabbings have led to questions being asked on whether police have lost control of the city's streets.

Anyone with information on tonight's attack that could help police should call 101.