The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have confirmed that they are continuing the search tonight (Monday) for the attacker who stabbed a woman and her child at a home in Feltham.

The two victims have been rushed to hospital with reports from the scene claiming that local residents have been told to stay inside and lock their doors.

The Oriel Estate is said to have been placed "in lockdown" while the search for the attacker takes place.

A Met Police spokesman told Get West London: “We are looking for someone in relation to the incident and at this stage it doesn’t appear to be a stranger attack."

(Image: Charlie Louise)

Officers were called to a residential address in Swinfield Close at 7.12pm this evening (Monday, June 4).

Police officers, London Ambulance Service paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance all attended.

There are reports online that the child who was attacked was a baby as young as six months old but the child's age has not been confirmed by police.

Earlier this evening, a Met Police spokesperson said: “At the scene a woman and an infant had suffered stab wounds.

“Both victims were taken to a west London hospital where their conditions are serious but stable at this time.

“We await further updates. A crime scene has been established and officers remain at the scene.”

Witnesses have reported seeing a huge police presence in the area.

There have so far been no arrests police have confirmed.

(Image: Charlie Louise)

A police helicopter was seen circling overhead earlier this evening.

Residents reported seeing more than 20 police cars, with an air ambulance landing on the playing field at Oriel Academy West London.

One resident, who lives on the estate, said: "We have been told by police to stay in and lock doors. The estate is taped off, and an armed response is present."

For the latest updates on this story you can follow our live blog by clicking here .