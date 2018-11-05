Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Feltham school has issued a warning to parents after reports that men in the area are bribing children with drugs to steal alcohol.

An email, sent to parents by Reach Academy Feltham on Friday (November 2), alleges that three Polish men have been approaching students and asking them to steal alcohol from shops in exchange for drugs.

It advises parents to keep their children away from the duck pond on Feltham High Street, where the men are reportedly most often seen, and to report anything concerning to the police.

The email reads: "The police have made us aware that three Polish men are operating in the local area, most frequently by the duck pond on Feltham High Street.

"They have been seen here during both daytime and nighttime and there are suggestions that they are sleeping rough in the area.

"They are approaching vulnerable students, both boys and girls, to steal alcohol from Asda and other local off-licenses in exchange for drugs, including cannabis and speed.

"This is a form of grooming and, although the police are aware, they haven't yet been apprehended."

A Reach Academy spokeswoman confirmed on Monday (November 5) that the email has been sent to parents.

She added: "We are not commenting on the matter and police are dealing with it."

Feltham resident and mother-of-two Raimonda Jusé, 30, said she has seen the three men underneath a footbridge near Feltham station, as well as large groups of young teenagers drinking, playing loud music and smoking drugs.

She said: "I know the Polish language and I have gone past these men before. I would say they are around late 20s.

"I sometimes have to leave very early for work and I do not feel safe going through that area anymore because you never know what they will want from you.

"I've lived in Feltham for six years and before I was happy to but since the summer I have not felt safe. If I could afford to buy somewhere else to live, I would.

"I have seen people on sofas underneath the footbridge playing loud music, shouting and screaming as if it was the daytime at four o'clock in the morning. It seems people do not respect anything nowadays."

She added that fly-tipped sofas had been reported to Hounslow Council.

The Met Police have been contacted for comment.