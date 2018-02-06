Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The stars of a new advert encouraging people to get into teaching are from Reach Academy Feltham.

Teachers and pupils once again put the borough of Hounslow on the map in the "fly on the wall" 30-second advert aimed at "striking a chord" to attract new recruits.

The film, which highlights why people have chosen to teach as a career and what life as a teacher is like, was created as part of a government campaign - Get Into Teaching.

Maths teacher Grace Wilcox, who features in the advert, said: “Filming the advert was a unique experience as I’ve never done anything like this before, but it just involved me going about my normal day and forgetting the cameras were there.

"The advert captures what we as teachers get to be part of every day, including those special moments when you can see a student understand something for the first time, or watch them gain the confidence to stand up in front of their peers to answer a question.

"It’s hard to put these everyday rewards into words, but each expression, smile and answer from my students amounts to an overwhelming sense of pride to be doing this job.

“I really hope the advert conveys what I get to encounter all the time, and that it sparks a thought in other people that teaching could be for them.

"Students always need good teachers and I hope the work we do inspires them to do great things in their own lives too.”

(Image: National College for Teaching and Leadership)

A busy three days of filming took place at the school in High Street, Feltham, at the end of last year.

The teaching recruitment advert aired for the the first time on Monday January 22, and will stay on our screens until early April.

Another Reach Academy teacher, Yazmin Kemal, who also features in the advert, said: “My favourite part of being a teacher is the interaction with students and the most rewarding part of the job is when you see students achieve their potential.

“As a teacher, you have to show students that you believe in them in order to help build their confidence.

"It’s also important to celebrate their achievements and successes in order to make school an environment they want to be in and know they can do well in.”

The campaign offers individuals a £26,000 tax-free bursary to train as a teacher in subjects including science, computing, geography and languages.

This year candidates could get £30,000 to train to teach maths, while a prestigious scholarship of up to £28,000 is available for graduates with a 2:1 or above.

Roger Pope, spokesman for the Get Into Teaching campaign and Chair of the National College for Teaching and Leadership, said: “Being able to see a snapshot of real life as a teacher is incredibly compelling and we hope the advert strikes a chord with those who enjoy working with young people and those already considering teaching as a career.

"The influence teachers can have on an individual, a class of students or a school is substantial, and can bring with it a huge amount of pride for those who choose to teach.

“Teaching is also a profession that has fantastic prospects including opportunities for progression, competitive salaries and bursaries to help financially whilst you train.

"It’s a very flexible career that can take you to different locations and into different kinds of schools.”

Applications to start teacher training in September 2018 are now open.

For more information visit Get Into Teaching or call 0800 389 2500.

