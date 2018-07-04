Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hounslow councillor has pleaded for Feltham residents to protest peacefully when a large demonstration is held outside its civic centre tomorrow (Thursday, July 5).

Hundreds of protesters are expected to gather on the night of a planning committee meeting to protest against the council's "aggressive" redevelopment plans.

Fed-up Feltham residents want the site in Station Estate Road which is home to the travelling showmen who run west London's funfairs and the site which is home to the Sparrow Farm community centre to be removed from the Feltham Masterplan which earmarks them both for redevelopment.

Speaking to getwestlondon last week the demonstration's organiser Garvin Snell explained the community feels like it's "not being listened to" and he hopes the protest will get the attention of Hounslow Council leader Steve Curran.

Ahead of the demonstration, Hounslow's planning committee chair, Councillor Corinna Smart, issued a statement urging demonstrators to "act in a peaceable manner" and to "gather in the area adjacent to the library entrance and cash machine, rather than protesting on the public highway".

She has confirmed that neither the Station Estate Road nor Sparrow Farm developments are to be discussed as part of the meeting's "very busy agenda" and said Councillor Curran was "not expected" to attend.

Councillor Smart's statement reads: "I have been informed that you would like to hold a peaceful demonstration at the civic centre on July 5 before the planning committee which is due to start at 7.30pm.

"The council is happy to support your protest and as a courtesy to you we propose that you gather in the area adjacent to the library entrance and cash machine, rather than protesting on the public highway.

"As you are aware I am sure, the show people site and Sparrow Farm proposals are not on the agenda of the planning committee.

"I understand that you wish to make a general protest about redevelopment in Feltham particularly and I would ask that you do not demonstrate in the planning committee [meeting] as space is limited and we have a very busy agenda.

"Please note, the lead member, Councillor Steve Curran, does not normally attend planning committee meetings, and is not expected [to attend this one].

"We would ask that any protesters act in a peaceable manner and respect the right of councillors, officers and members of the public to enter and leave the civic centre without hindrance.

"I hope these arrangements are acceptable to you and thank you for your cooperation."

What is planned at the controversial sites?

Hounslow Council's 2017 publication of the Feltham Masterplan earmarked the Station Estate Road site for redevelopment.

Four generations of Feltham showman families live there, with their families having been based there for more than 150 years.

Yasmin Parnham, 50, who is one of the leading figures in the Save the Showmen campaign, said: "When we move it's not like when other people move house.

"We have got to have the turning points for the large lorries and space to store all the rides and fairground equipment.

"The council have said they'll try and work with us to help find us somewhere that meets our needs but they've recommended Hounslow Heath, which we know is contaminated and unsuitable for us.

"They also recommend Hounslow Lakes but that's unsuitable too because you can't build houses there.

"The council doesn't understand some of us live in houses like my mum and dad - they just think we live in caravans!"

Last month Cllr Curran issued a statement about the showmen's site.

It read: "Hounslow, alongside many other London boroughs, is facing a major crisis in housing, at the heart of which is the lack of supply of truly affordable homes.

"The new London Plan also requires Hounslow to provide 21,800 new homes over the next 10 years - an increase of 165% from our previous target of 8,220 units in the previous 10 years.

"The Feltham Masterplan was produced to consider how the Feltham area could be physically developed over the next 15 years.

"It identifies the Station Estate Road 'Travelling Show People's' site as having potential for redevelopment for housing due to its close proximity to the train station and town centre."

He added: "Whilst the site is shown as part of the masterplan for Feltham, this is subject to full engagement with the community, and the successful relocation of the travelling show people to a suitable alternative site."

The other particularly controversial development relates to the Sparrow Farm Club, on Sparrow Farm Drive.

There are plans to build housing on the site with a smaller community hub.

Despite mass opposition to these proposals, Hounslow Council's planning committee approved the plans.

Families have rallied together in a bid save the community centre, launching petitions and fundraisers, while announcing plans to take the council to court.