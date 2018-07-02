Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scared Feltham residents claim they have stopped using the Lidl car park after a crane collapsed onto a parked Volvo on Friday morning (June 29).

The car was completely crushed under the weight of a piling rig which fell onto it at around 9.30am.

The rig was being used to carry out 10-month Hounslow Council works improve to traffic flow and road safety in the area around Station Estate Road.

While nobody was hurt in the incident fearful shoppers have started to use an alternative car park in nearby, New Road resident, Yasmin Parnham, claims.

Speaking to getwestlondon ,Yasmin,50, said: "I was just waking up on Friday when I heard a huge tremor, the ground actually shook.

"When I went outside and saw what had happened I couldn't believe it - the car was completely crushed."

She added: "They quickly put fences around it but continued to let people use that end of the car park - what a joke!"

Shocking images show the toppled crane and damaged car still in place in the Lidl car park on Monday.

(Image: Euan Mclintock)

Speaking on Monday (July 2) Yasmin added: "The car's covered up but it's still there today. Lots of people have children around here and they're now too scared to use the Lidl car park so they've started to use the one in New Road instead. I don't blame them - imagine if people had been inside the car when it happened - it would have been fatal!"

According to Hounslow Council, Hounslow Highways and the sub-contractor responsible for the piling rig are to meet with the Health and Safety Executive following the incident.

Network Rail is due to begin works to extend its platforms at Feltham Station at the same site in September.

Hounslow Council leader Steve Curran released this statement following the incident:

“We were made aware of an incident that occurred on site in Feltham this morning (Friday 29 June) at around 9:30am, involving a piling rig collapsing onto a vehicle in a private car park. Fortunately, no one was hurt and works have been suspended as a result of the incident.

(Image: Euan McLintock)

"The site is now subject to an incident investigation. British Transport Police officers have attended and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed of the incident. As the principal contactor, Hounslow Highways and the sub-contractor responsible for the piling rig will lead on liaison with HSE.

(Image: Euan McLintock)

"Our priority is the safety of residents, staff and contractors. The council and Hounslow Highways will cooperate fully with the investigation.”

"The works are part of a ten-month project to improve traffic congestion and road safety in the area, as well as allow Network Rail to lengthen platforms at Feltham Rail Station and provide increased capacity on South West Trains. The works are also to allow the closure of the level crossing on Bedfont Lane which has been identified as a major safety concern.